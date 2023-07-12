Gov. Pritzker heading to England for week-long trade mission

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be embarking on a week-long trip to England on Thursday, accompanied by dozens of staff members for a trade mission where Illinois leaders hope to showcase the state's commitment to the electric vehicle market on a global scale.

The billionaire governor will be covering the travel costs for himself, his wife and staff members who are accompanying him to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, an annual motorsports festival held in West Sussex.

According to a spokesperson for Pritzker, other members of the traveling delegation are paying for their own airfare and lodging, though taxpayers will still cover costs for 10 staff members taking the trip. There are 28 members of the delegation that are not state employees.

Additionally, some travel costs will be covered by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and Intersect Illinois.

The delegation headed to the U.K. includes CEOs of local energy giants ComEd and Peoples Gas, along with leadership from the Illinois Manufacturing Association.

Pritzker's office said the total cost of the trade mission cannot be estimated yet, though it expects to provide that information following the trip.