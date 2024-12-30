Following the passing of former President Jimmy Carter at 100 years old on Sunday, tributes poured in from around the world, including from Illinois elected officials.

His death comes nearly two years after his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, died in their Plains, Georgia, home at the age of 96 after joining her husband in hospice care.

As the nation honors Carter, here are tributes and memories from a number of elected officials and prominent figures with Illinois ties:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

“President Jimmy Carter lived the American dream in every way. His legacy of love and his service to God and country are admirable beyond measure. President Carter valiantly fought for human rights and peace across the world during his presidency and beyond,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “He continued to serve our country with honor after his presidency by dedicating his retirement to building affordable housing and empowering others to value service and care for our neighbors. President Carter was a personal inspiration to me as a man of deep faith in the political arena, and his values remain a north star guiding us all. We can all take comfort that he is with his beloved wife, Rosalynn, and in peace.”

U.S. Sen Dick Durbin

"Jimmy Carter proved that excellence in public service can extend beyond the White House. His life was an inspiration to those of us who aspire to lead a life of service. I offer my condolences to the entire Carter family, to his friends and former staff members, and to the untold millions of people throughout the world whose lives are better because Jimmy Carter lived."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth

"From his humble beginnings as a peanut farmer to a Navy Veteran, then Governor, President of the United States and Nobel Peace Prize winner, President Carter lived a long life of service to our nation. A legacy we will never forget. May he rest in peace."

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider

"Jimmy Carter was a true American patriot. He served our nation as a Naval officer and President and then, with his beloved wife Rosalynn, went on to serve the nation and the world in deed and by example for 44 more years. May his memory be a blessing for us all."

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster

"I am deeply saddened to hear of President Carter's passing. President Carter was someone I greatly admired; his leadership forged a vision for America that centered around promoting human rights, morality, and international peace and stability. The moral position of our nation is far stronger thanks to his time in office. He will be sorely missed."

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

"President Jimmy Carter was the living embodiment of the American spirit, guided by compassion, determination, and service before, during, and long after his presidency. President Carter’s accomplishments and leadership continue to inspire us, and my thoughts are with his family."

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski

"President Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to making the world a better place. His legacy as a peace builder will live on for eternity. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones."

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen

"President Carter exemplified what it meant to be a good neighbor. I am grateful for his lifetime of service, not only to our nation, but to our entire global community. Rest in Peace, Mr. President."

U.S. Rep. Jesús G. "Chuy" García

“Today we lost a giant of progressive politics—a farmer, veteran, teacher, and President who fought for a more humane and accountable government even when doing so was politically costly. Though President Carter faced significant challenges during his administration, he steadfastly pursued a bold agenda focused on social and human services for working families. His Administration crafted the first national energy policy, created the Department of Education, and bolstered the Social Security system. He also expanded the National Park Service, protecting 103 million acres of land in Alaska. In 1976, he created the White House Office of Hispanic Affairs to address issues of critical importance to the Latino community and held town halls across the nation to listen to the community’s concerns. His new Department of Education created a fund for programs to help non-English-speaking students become proficient.

“President Carter’s foreign policy legacy includes unprecedented movement toward peace in the Middle East and taking tangible actions—including the suspension of military aid—against countries that committed human rights abuses. He negotiated the Torrijos–Carter Treaties, which provided for the return of the Panama Canal to Panama in 1999.

“His post-presidency, however, was perhaps the most productive era of President Carter’s life. His efforts to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to unwaveringly advance human rights and alleviate human suffering, earned him the Nobel Peace Prize decades after leaving the White House. His steadfast pursuit of truth and peace leaves a powerful legacy to uphold.

“My thoughts are with the Carter family, their friends, and with all those who worked with President Carter through the decades.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley

“Jimmy Carter was a good president but, more importantly, a good man. During his time in office, he championed environmental justice and helped orchestrate the Camp David Accords, brokering a peace between Israel and Egypt that endures to his day and helping ensure the survival of the state of Israel.

Yet his greatest accomplishments came after his presidency. While his electoral defeat may have crushed a lesser man, President Carter only redoubled his efforts to serve the public, becoming in the process the greatest former president our nation has ever known. His work, alongside former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, at the Carter Center, with Habitat for Humanity, and his successful two-decade-long effort to eradicate the guinea worm made him the epitome of a public servant. Those of us in elected office should look to President Carter’s example as a model for what we aspire to after leaving office.

My deepest condolences are with President Carter’s family and with those around the world who are mourning the loss of this great man.”