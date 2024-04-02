Giant new arcade, gaming venue opens at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg

A giant, new entertainment lounge is now open at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Velocity Esports, a 15,000 square-foot arcade and esports lounge, opened to the public March 23, according to a spokesperson. The venue is located at 5 Woodfield Mall, E108 in Schaumburg.

The venue features a "vast selection" of arcade games and prizes, along with a premiere esports and billiards lounge, the spokesperson said. It also incudes an eatery and full bar.

Another large arcade and entertainment venue, Round1 Bowling & Arcade, is set to open later this year at Gurnee Mills mall.

Velocity esports joins several new stores and restaurants set to open at Woodfield. Vancouver-based lifestyle and fashion boutique Aritiza will soon open at the mall, a press release said. The store will be located on the upper-level Nordstrom wing of the mall, between Warby Parker and Psycho Bunny, the release added.

It's slated to open in the fall of 2024.

Two additional stores are slated to open at the mall, the release said: Men's clothing store Ticknors Men's Clothier, and jewelry brand The Inspiration Co. Ticknors Men's Clothier, opening in April, will also be located in the upper-level Nordstrom wing, the release said, near Anthropologie. The Inspiration Co., which sells inspirational bracelets, necklaces, charms, rings and journals, will be located in the upper-level Grand Court, the release said. It's slated for a May opening.

Three eateries will also open at the mall, the release said.

Popular smoothie shop Jamba Juice recently opened in the lower-level Grand Court, between the Crocs and Journeys stores, the release said.

Other eateries set to open in March were Bliss Bowls Acai, located in the lower-level dining wing, and Vito's Burgers Wings N Things, slated to open in the lower-level JCPenny wing, next to MOMO Café.

The new tenants join a smattering of other new ones that have opened at the suburban mall in recent months.

Chicago-based Radio Flyer opened their first-ever retail store at the Schaumburg mall last year. The 15,000-square foot store is located on the ground level.

Additionally, Dave & Buster's opened new location in the Streets of Woodfield at 601 N. Martingale Rd. earlier this year.