Dolton

Former Dolton deputy police chief indicted on bankruptcy fraud, perjury

A nine-count indictment was returned against Lacey, with prosecutors announcing charges of bankruptcy fraud, making false statements and declarations in a bankruptcy case and perjury.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A grand jury on Monday indicted former Dolton deputy police chief Lewis Lacey on bankruptcy fraud for allegedly concealing assets and income from creditors as well as preventing payment of a lawsuit settlement, prosecutors said.

A nine-count indictment was returned against Lewis, with prosecutors announcing charges of bankruptcy fraud, making false statements and declarations in a bankruptcy case and perjury.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to the indictment, Lacey has filed for personal bankruptcy numerous times since the 1980s, including petitions in 2019 and 2020. The recent petitions automatically stayed enforcement of a settlement agreement Lacey had reached in 2017 with the plaintiff in a lawsuit in state court. 

Lacey filed a bankruptcy petition in 2019 shortly after the plaintiff moved to enforce the 2017 settlement agreement, accusing Lacey of still owing $43,000 of the $55,000 settlement, the indictment alleged.

The indictment alleged that Lacey made several false and fraudulent representations in oral statements and documents submitted in the bankruptcy cases, including underreporting his monthly income and concealing bank accounts. Lacey also falsely represented that he was separated from his spouse and that she did not reside with him or contribute to his monthly income and mortgage, which allowed Lacey to fraudulently calculate his monthly income, officials said.

The indictment comes days after an investigation into Dolton's finances led by former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed a widespread pattern of misused funds and significant debt.

The probe examined the village's finances and spending habits of Mayor Tiffany Henyard's administration, which is the subject of multiple lawsuits and complaints.

Local

Lockport 2 hours ago

Body found in Lockport dam, police say

Illinois 3 hours ago

Judge orders inmates to be moved from Stateville prison due to decrepit conditions

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Dolton
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us