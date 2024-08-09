Report on Dolton's finances reveal misused funds, significant debt

Findings from an investigation into Dolton's finances led by former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot were revealed in part Thursday night, showing a widespread of pattern of misused funds and significant debt.

The probe examined the village's finances and spending habits of Mayor Tiffany Henyard's administration, which is the subject of multiple lawsuits and complaints.

“It was an eye opener to us, but also to the residents to see the wrongdoing on paper,” Dolton trustee Tammy Brown said.

Trustees hired Lightfoot to look into spending by Henyard and her administration. The probe found that the village has not had annual reports or audits since 2021.

Lightfoot's investigation also uncovered that the village's general fund, which had a multi-million dollar surplus earlier this decade, is now in the red by $3.6 million.

The probe also found that the village police department's expenditures have increased by 21%, with two officers receiving more money in overtime pay than in regular pay. Dolton's Deputy Police Chief has received more than $200,000 in overtime pay.

Additionally, Lightfoot found that nearly 600 checks worth more than $6 million were approved but not sent to vendors. The probe found that the village uses six different credit cards, though receipts are rarely provided.

Strikingly, Lightfoot revealed that over $40,000 in credit card charges were made on the same day on Amazon.

“Who would make a one-day purchase from Amazon for more than $40,000, and what is it? What did they buy?” Trustee Brown said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Fellow Trustee Kiana Belcher said the report made her sick to her stomach, adding that it was disheartening to see the findings revealed against someone who is supposed to "be the leader of the town."

The findings are far from the only thing happening in Dolton this week, with eight village employees being laid off earlier in the week and more layoffs, in addition to a hiring freeze, expected to be announced at the next Village Board meeting.

Additionally, Dolton's Deputy Police Chief, Lewis Lacey, was fired for insubordination, just days after being placed on administrative leave.

NBC Chicago reached out to Henyard's administration on the findings and other developments in Dolton this week and has yet to hear back.