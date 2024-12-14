Former Cub David Bote signs minor league deal with defending champion Dodgers: reports

Former Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote has agreed to a minor league contract with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

Bote, 31, originally entered the Cubs organization as an 18th round draft pick in 2012, working his way through the team's minor league system before debuting with the big league club in 2018, making an immediate impact.

The rookie provided solid defense at third base while hovering around league-average offensively, which included a walk-off grand slam down three runs against the Washington Nationals in August of that year.

Bote has appeared in six of the past seven major league seasons with the Cubs, playing 37 games at the big league level in 2024.

The veteran was 14-for-46 with four doubles and six RBI in 2024, good for a .304/.333/.391 offensive slash line.

Bote, a capable third baseman and second baseman with experience at first base, looks to provide infield depth for a star-studded Dodgers roster headlined by Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Gavin Lux and Miguel Rojas in the infield.