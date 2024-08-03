Lollapalooza

Festivalgoers undeterred by ticket, food costs of Lollapalooza

The Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association said Lollapalooza weekend is a virtual sell-out for the city.

Sky 5 was over day two of Lollapalooza on Friday as massive crowds packed Grant Park, ready to take in tunes from some of the biggest names in music.

“It’s really fun I just love the atmosphere,” said Athena Davis. “I go to school in San Francisco, but I always come back here for Lollapalooza—it’s just a great time.”

Athena Davis bought a four-day pass months ago and said it cost her around $300 dollars. Meanwhile, her friend and roommate Sawyer tested her luck at the gate.

“I’m trying to find a ticket out here, so let’s pray for that,” said Sawyer Mills. “I said I’ll give her $120 and she was like, 'Okay, I’ll come back.'"

Tickets are still available heading into the weekend. One-day general admission tickets starting at $155 and up to $600 are available on the event website.

And that’s not including food or drinks.

“I had like three drinks and like a hotdog and that was around $100,” said Tori Moran.

“Sandwiches are like $12 dollars, and I wouldn’t say it’s the best quality sandwiches out there, but you know it’s expected,” said Naomi Grossman.

“Probably like 60 bucks between food and drinks, but it’s been nice taking it easy,” said Laicey Livak. “I don’t want to drink too much because its been so hot out.”

Many festival goers told NBC 5 they’re crashing at a friend’s place to save money on hotel and taking public transportation.

The Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association said the festival is a virtual sell-out weekend for the city. Last year, the festival generated $434 million for the local economy, officials said. Regardless of the entrance cost, festivalgoers believe it’s well worth the price.

“Sometimes concert tickets are $200 for one artist,” said Riley Dugan. “You can just see so many that you want to see in one day—something I’ve never experienced before really.”

As for the headliners, The Killers will take the stage Saturday night. Blink 182 will close out the festival on Sunday.

