FBI investigating a series of bomb threats at polling locations across the country

A series of bomb threats targeting polling locations across the country prompted evacuations and disrupted voting on Election Day in several states.

In Georgia, several judges kept multiple polling places open there to account for the threat delays.

The bomb threats – none of which appear to be credible – prompted the FBI to release a statement alleging that many of the threats appear to have originated from Russian email domains.

But officials cautioned just because the emails contained a .RU address does not mean they originated from Russia.

There have been no reported injuries.

For context, it is also important to note that cyber security experts told NBC News that it is possible for threats to be sent from a certain country’s domain but that the person or persons sending the threats could be in fact in another country.

According to NBC News, Russian state-owned media says the Russian Embassy in the U.S. calls the accusations of interference in the U.S. election "malicious slander".

The ODNI is declining to comment tonight and referring calls to the FBI. Similarly, CISA is referring press inquiries to the FBI.

The emails and threats are similar in language and structure, according to the senior FBI official.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The FBI is tracking and investigating bomb threats attributable to the Russian domains in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona (including the Navajo nation), according to a senior FBI official. They are investigating threats made in several other states and they are trying to determine whether or not reported threats in Pennsylvania can also be attributed to Russian addresses.

NBC 5 Investigates reached out to the FBI field office in Milwaukee. A spokeswoman there released this statement:

“The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states including Wisconsin, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains. None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far.

Election integrity is among the FBI’s highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote.”

The FBI’s Chicago field office said it would provide an official statement “should we become aware of releasable information indicating a bomb threat related to a polling place exists.”

In Philadelphia, Centre County, Clearfield County, and Chester County there have been bomb threats reported that all appear to mirror each other in nature. Though this list is not believed to be exhaustive.

Tuesday evening, a court spokesperson says there is a case being heard in Chester County to extend some locations' voting hours because of the bomb threats. A court spokesperson in Pennsylvania says there was a reported bomb threat to a ballot box location in Centre County, PA. Judge Rater is hearing a motion on that case now to extend time. And in Clearfield County voting was extended to 9 p.m. after a threat was received there.

The Philadelphia police department says they received E-911 threats at several location at 6:43pm and 6:55pm, per a department spokesperson.