National Ovarian Cancer Coalition hosting annual Teal Lights cruise

The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition is once again spearheading its annual fundraiser to find a cure for the cancer dubbed “the silent killer.”

By Lexi Sutter

Continuing a tradition in an effort to raise awareness and find a cure for ovarian cancer, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition is hosting their annual Teal Lights cruise next month.

Tickets are still available for the 17th annual iteration of the event, set to take place on Friday, May 9.

Ovarian cancer is very difficult to detect, and often, women are not able to learn their diagnosis soon enough. Tens of thousands of women die from ovarian cancer annually.

Mirela Sabanagic, the co-char of the 2025 event, was diagnosed at 19. She beat the disease and now dedicates much of her time to helping other women.

I got eight different opinions before I finally got [a] diagnosis,” Sabanagic said. “It is known as the silent killer, so it’s really hard to detect and find until it’s too late.”

Jennifer Dlugolecki, a second co-chair, lost her mother nearly 21 years ago to ovarian cancer.

“We just want to make sure more people are aware of ovarian cancer, the symptoms and what to do to get checked,” Dlugolecki said.

Dlugolecki has partnered with several of Chicago’s building managers to light up the city skyline in teal ahead of the event. This year, that includes Navy Pier’s ferris wheel.

NBC Chicago's Lexi Sutter will host the 17th annual event. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit NOCC here.

