NBC Chicago employee Kevin Spencer has been reported missing after he didn't arrive for work this week and his family said they have been unable to reach him.

The 34-year-old from Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood works in the IT department and was last heard from on Friday, Jan. 24. He was seen leaving NBC Tower that day just before 6 p.m.

Spencer did not report to work this week, which concerned his colleagues and family members said was uncharacteristic.

"I believe they said that he didn't even call in for work and to let them know that he was not going to be there. And that's just not like my brother whatsoever," his sister Jennifer Brinkley said. "My brother would have definitely let the company know if he was sick or if he was unable to attend."

It was that out-of-character behavior that his NBC 5 colleagues first questioned.

"I think some of the folks that work with him on a regular basis, they knew something was wrong early in the day," said Kevin Cross, president and GM for NBCU Local Chicago. "You know, Kevin's the type of person who's very diligent, very good with attention to detail. And if he's ever late by a couple of minutes to come into work, he'll call his manager and say, 'Hey, I'm running two or three minutes behind.' And so one, he didn't do that. And then two, he was not here. And I think good on his managers to say that, 'Something's not right. This is out of character for Kevin.'"

Brinkley told NBC Chicago the last time she spoke with Spencer was Monday, Jan. 20. Before that, his aunt had spoken with him on Jan. 18.

"We talked for about an hour on the phone and the conversation went real well... We basically just talked about my laptop, getting photos off of that, but we just talked about day-to-day life and, you know, about how he's pursuing school constantly. And it was just normal conversation about Kevin continuously pursuing his career," Brinkley said.

But then she received a call that Spencer did not show up for work on Monday. Brinkley added that his electric scooter, which he used to get around Chicago, was also still at his home.

She tried to reach her older brother, but "his phone goes straight to voicemail."

"I've tried Facebook messenger. I tried a lot of things. I've reached out to the police department. And so I'm just really figuring out what my next steps need to be to keep this process going because something is definitely wrong," she said.

A missing persons report has been filed.

Spencer, who lives in the 400 block of West Oakdale Avenue in Lakeview, usually uses and electric scooter or train as his mode of transportation, but his building's managers said the scooter was still at the building as of Tuesday. Spencer's work phone was also left at NBC Tower.

"We cover these stories all the time. Yeah, this one hits a little closer to home," Cross said, acknowledging a feeling of "helplessness."

Spencer is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has a "carpe diem" tattoo on his neck.

His sister described him as "very kind."

"He's one-of-a-kind, and he'll definitely leave the impression on you," Brinkley said.

Spencer spent his days helping his colleagues with tech issues.

"He did a really good job of always helping us. He's helped me a million times. And I think we want to return the favor and anything we can do to help him," Cross said.

Anyone with information about Spencer or his whereabouts are asked to contact CPD Area 3 Special Victims Unit, at 312-744-8266.

"I think the best thing we can do is share the facts to the world that we’re looking for Kevin and we care about him," Cross said. "And I know our audience will do everything in their power just like we are to make sure he’s safe.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.