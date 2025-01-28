Missing Persons

NBC 5 colleague missing from Lakeview neighborhood

Spencer, 34, who works in NBC Chicago's IT department, was last heard from Saturday, according to family and police

Chicago police are searching for Kevin Spencer, a 34-year-old man from the city's Lakeview neighborhood.

Spencer, who works in NBC Chicago's IT department, was last heard from Saturday, according to family and police. Spencer did not report to work this week, which concerned friends and family members say is uncharacteristic.

A missing persons report has been filed.

Anyone with information about Spencer or his whereabouts are asked to contact CPD Area 3 Special Victims Unit, at 312-744-8266.

