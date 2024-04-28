Fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca remembered at visitation

Mourners from across the U.S. paid tribute to fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca on Sunday, one week to the day since the public servant was shot and killed.

Visitation for the officer was held at Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn, where there was plenty of hurt and heartache on the faces of visitors.

“A young man, starting his career, and it has been taken away so soon,” said retired officer Gwen Jackson.

“When an officer falls in the line of duty – murdered, it’s not just an attack on that officer, it is an attack on the entire community that we live in,” said retired chief of detectives Eugene Roy.

One mourner, who was carrying a large cross, came to pay his respects from Detroit.

“I was here last year and last month. I was in New York City for fallen officer there, too,” said Dan Beazley.

Huesca, a 6-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, was gunned down near his Gage Park home on April 21. The officer had just finished his shift and was still in police uniform at the time. His SUV was stolen following the incident, but later recovered.

The man identified as a suspect in Huesca's murder, 22-year-old Xavier Tate Jr., has yet to be apprehended, although a warrant is out for his arrest. Multiple law enforcement agencies have teamed up to offer a $100,000 reward for his arrest.

Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police met with Officer Huesca's family Saturday and released a video the same day, in which relatives pleaded for justice.

In the video, his mother and sister plead for justice.

“What happened to Luis is not fair. Sometimes the pain break my heart and soul,” his mother said.

“Our family feels so frustrated and furious that my brother is not here, but somebody else that murdered him is running around, and he is still free,” the fallen officer's sister said. “He had the opportunity to be transferred but he chose to stay here and it is so sad. He paid with his life.”

Multiple sources told NBC Chicago that Huesca’s family would prefer the mayor and governor not attend his funeral, saying they believe elected officials have made the city less safe.

Officer Huesca, who worked in the department's Fifth District, would have turned 31 years old on April 23. His funeral will take place Monday at Saint Rita of Cascia Shrine.

Additional information about the funeral mass, procession and how you can watch the service live is available here.