Endeavor Health to lay off approximately 100 people at suburban Chicago hospital

Endeavor Health will lay off approximately 100 people and "discontinue inpatient psychiatric services" at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, according to company spokesman, citing "significant cost pressures" and other changes that have required the health system to "think differently" about how it uses talent and resources.

"After careful consideration, that Northwest Community Hospital plans to discontinue inpatient psychiatric services beginning April 11, 2025" the statement said. "We expect the Behavioral Health transition to impact approximately 100 team NCH members and are hopeful that many will join us in other positions across our system."

The spokesperson said the decision was driven by a "sustained decrease in demand for inpatient behavioral health services" while also seeing an increased emphasis on outpatient and telehealth services, along with and community-based care.

Endeavor went on to say that it does not believe the change will negatively impact access to care in the region, saying there is "excess capacity" across both the hospital, located at 800 W. Central Rd., and the Endeavor Health system as a whole.

"We are enhancing services in a number of key areas, including adding providers, creating specialty outpatient programs and integrating counselors with primary care physician offices over the course of 2025," the statement said. "We also continue to build on strong partnerships with a number of community clinics and community-based organizations."

The spokesperson added that Endeavor made other cuts this week "across various other areas" of its organization, saying the number of impacted individuals is "relatively small given the size of the health system."

Endeavor Health, the third-largest hospital operator in the Chicago area, formed in 2022 after the merger of North Shore University Health System and Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare. The system, with approximately 25,000 employees and 6,000 physicians, operates nine hospitals more than 300 care locations will serve patients across six counties in northeast Illinois.

According to a recent report from Crain's Chicago, the nonprofit health system posted a $470 million surplus in 2024.

Other hospital systems in the Chicago area have also reported staffing and financial challenges.

Earlier this month, Vista Medical Center East, in Waukegan, furloughed as many as 78 employees. Last week, a female patient who was admitted to the hospital was found unresponsive on the roof of the building. The patient, Chelsea Adolphus, 28, was pronounced dead hours later as a result of cold exposure.