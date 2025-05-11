Astronomy

When is the next full moon? The celestial event is coming up soon

This year, the almanac predicts the celestial event to happen once each month

By Grace Erwin

Brian Turner

The first full moon of May 2025 is coming up, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

This year, the almanac predicts the celestial event to happen once each month. For the month of May, that day Monday, May 12.

The event occurs when the sun lights up the entire side of the moon, making the entire moon visible to us on Earth.

When a full moon happens in May, its named a "Flower Moon". The name is meant to reflect the copious number of flowers that bloom during the month, according to enviroliteracy.

According to the almanac, the moon will rise and reach its fullest phase at 11:56 a.m.

The last full moon happened exactly one month prior, on April 12, and was called the "Pink Moon". After the May event, the next full moon is predicted to show up on June 11.


