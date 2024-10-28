Employees shocked by abrupt closure of PepsiCo's Back of the Yards plant

A PepsiCo bottling plant on Chicago's Southwest Side - a longstanding facility in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood - abruptly closed on Monday, delivering a shock to employees.

Juan Gonzalez, who worked as a forklift operator at the plant for 45 years, was among those who learned the plant was shutting down for good.

"I came to the lunch room, and everybody's there. He said, 'Sit down, everybody sit down.' The guy says, 'Sorry, brotha we're closing the plant.' The plant is being closed now."

Abdullah Kumasi, a PepsiCo employee of eight years, said he was in shock.

"...I didn't think this was going to happen," he said. "You know, we were given no notification and just working Friday, and then coming to work. Can't come and work Monday."

Teamsters Local 727 representatives were surprised with the sudden closure as well.

Union representatives said the closure comes just months after finalizing a new three-year contract involving a little more than 70 union employees. Recently, employees were told that the plant was doing well, according to the union.

"If you had asked me, is this facility gonna be open another 10 years, I would have looked you in the eye and unequivocally said yes," said John Coli with Teamsters Local 727.

In an emailed statement, PepsiCo representative said "the decision to no longer operate at 51st Street is a difficult one. This is a more than 60-year-old building that has physical limitations. Our top priority is to support our employees during this transition…”



Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

According to the company, employees will receive full pay and benefits for the next two months. However, longtime employees - like 29-year employee Daryl Smith - said more needs to be given to him and his fellow workers.

"For people that's been there for 20 to 30, years, give us our retirement early," he said. "People that's been there lower, place, them somewhere else."