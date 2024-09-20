New mall in western suburbs to hold grand opening celebration

As Chicago's suburban mall scene continues to see big redevelopment, one mall in the western suburbs will host a grand opening celebration this weekend as part of a relocation.

Elgin Mall of East Dundee will host a grand opening celebration beginning with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, followed by live music and performances, raffles and mariachi through Sunday, an announcement said.

The mall, located in a strip mall at 535 Dundee Avenue in East Dundee, relocated from Elgin over the summer.

"Thank you Elgin for welcoming us 23 years ago and helping our businesses grow," the mall said in a Facebook post about the move. The mall's last day at the Elgin location was July 7, according to the post.

The new mall has a variety of retail, candy stores, beauty salons and restaurants, according to its website. It officially opened to the public in late July.

The move to East Dundee comes following the closure of Spring Hill Mall, a once-bustling mall in West Dundee that permanently shuttered in February of 2024.

"We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our journey as we close our doors at Spring Hill Mall," a statement from the mall owner read at the time. "Although this marks the end of our time here, we're eager to see what the future holds for the local business landscape and believe that great opportunities await."

Other malls across the Chicago suburbs have ramped up redevelopment efforts including Golf Mill in Niles, Old Orchard in Skokie, Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg and Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.