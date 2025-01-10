The driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on the I-94 Edens Expressway Tuesday during the busy rush hour commute has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Joseph Douglas Wheeler, 35, of Chicago, was killed after striking a concrete barrier at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Winnetka Road, according to officials. Wheeler, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

Photo and video from the scene showed the emergency crews inspecting a car with a hole in the driver's side windshield. The driver's side window and rear view mirror also appeared to be damaged.

In a Facebook Post, Illinois State Police Troop 3 asked for public assistance surrounding the investigation into the crash.

"Anyone driving in the area at the time of the crash, anyone who observed the crash, or anyone who has dash camera footage, please submit a tip online at http://isptips.illinois.gov/ or contact ISP Troop 3 at 847-294-4400," the post said.