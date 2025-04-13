Is Messi going to play against Chicago Fire FC? Lineups revealed for game

Lionel Messi has missed Inter Miami’s last two games at Soldier Field against Chicago Fire FC, but will he be on the pitch for Sunday’s showdown?

The question heading into Sunday’s match at Soldier Field was whether or not Messi would be in the lineup, and the answer is that the soccer legend will indeed be starting and serving as Miami's captain in Sunday's fixture.

Messi has had a strong MLS season so far for Miami, with three goals and two assists in four games in the competition. He also is coming off a strong game in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals against LAFC, scoring two goals to help Miami to a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

The Fire will certainly be in for a tough challenge against Miami, currently in fourth place in the MLS’ Eastern Conference with an unbeaten 4-2-0 record.

The Fire meanwhile are 3-2-2, and are in ninth place. Their offense has been paced by a strong start from Hugo Cuypers, who leads the team with five goals. Phillip Zinckernagel has two goals and three assists.

There was a ton of uncertainty over whether Messi would play in Sunday’s game, given he played the full 90 minutes against LAFC and is still working to return to full fitness after dealing with an abductor injury earlier this spring.