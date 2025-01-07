One person was killed and traffic was backed up for miles due to a crash on the Edens Expressway in Chicago's north suburbs during the busy Tuesday morning rush hour commute, Illinois State Police said.

About 7:11 a.m., a passenger vehicle heading northbound on I-94 just north of Winnetka Road struck a concrete barrier, ISP said. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries, ISP added.

Later Tuesday morning at the hospital, the driver was pronounced dead, ISP said.

As of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, TrafficNet reported outbound backups and delays between Niles Center Road and Winnetka Road, with two lanes blocked.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.