Doobie Brothers, Steve Winwood announce 2024 tour with Chicago date

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Doobie Brothers are hitting the concert circuit in 2024 and stopping in Chicago.
According to Live Nation, the The Doobie Brothers, with special guest Steve Winwood, will embark on a 38-date tour in 2024 that kicks off June 15 at the White River Amphitheater in Seattle.
The tour stops Aug. 25 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park, the release said.
Presale ticketing for the show begins Jan. 23, the release said, with a general public tickets available Jan. 26.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
The tour will feature band members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and John McFee, Live Nation said. Steve Winwood and Robert Cray will join for select dates, the concert promoter added.
The band is known for popular songs like "Listen to the Music," "Long Train Running," "China Grove," and "Taking it To The Streets."
Below is the full list of The Doobie Brothers tour dates and cities:
Sat., June 15** Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater
Sun., June 16** Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tues., June 18** Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thurs., June 20** Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
Sat., June 22** Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
Sun., June 23** Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum
Tues., June 25** San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed., June 26** Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Sat., June 29** Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun., June 30** The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tues., July 2** Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Wed., July 3** Durant, OK Choctaw Casino and Resort
Sat., July 6** Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Mon., July 8** Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Wed., July 10** West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thurs., July 11** Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat., July 13** Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sun., July 14** Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
Tues., July 30++ Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Wed., July 31++ Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sat., August 3++ Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun., August 4++ Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Tues., August 6++ Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed., August 7++ New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Fri., August 9++ Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sat., August 10++ Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Mon., August 12++ Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Tues., August 13++ Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
Thurs., August 15++ Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat., August 17++ Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sun., August 18++ Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Tues., August 20++ Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thurs., August 22++ Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Sat., August 24++ St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun., August 25++ Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tues., August 27++ Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Thurs., August 29++ Denver, CO Ball Arena
Fri., August 30++ Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater
**with Robert Cray
++with Steve Winwood