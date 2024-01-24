Doobie Brothers, Steve Winwood announce 2024 tour with Chicago date

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Doobie Brothers are hitting the concert circuit in 2024 and stopping in Chicago.

According to Live Nation, the The Doobie Brothers, with special guest Steve Winwood, will embark on a 38-date tour in 2024 that kicks off June 15 at the White River Amphitheater in Seattle.

The tour stops Aug. 25 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park, the release said.

Presale ticketing for the show begins Jan. 23, the release said, with a general public tickets available Jan. 26.

The tour will feature band members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and John McFee, Live Nation said. Steve Winwood and Robert Cray will join for select dates, the concert promoter added.

The band is known for popular songs like "Listen to the Music," "Long Train Running," "China Grove," and "Taking it To The Streets."

Below is the full list of The Doobie Brothers tour dates and cities:

Sat., June 15** Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater

Sun., June 16** Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tues., June 18** Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thurs., June 20** Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

Sat., June 22** Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Sun., June 23** Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum

Tues., June 25** San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed., June 26** Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Sat., June 29** Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun., June 30** The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tues., July 2** Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Wed., July 3** Durant, OK Choctaw Casino and Resort

Sat., July 6** Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Mon., July 8** Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Wed., July 10** West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thurs., July 11** Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat., July 13** Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun., July 14** Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

Tues., July 30++ Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Wed., July 31++ Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sat., August 3++ Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun., August 4++ Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Tues., August 6++ Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed., August 7++ New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri., August 9++ Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sat., August 10++ Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Mon., August 12++ Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Tues., August 13++ Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Thurs., August 15++ Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat., August 17++ Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sun., August 18++ Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Tues., August 20++ Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thurs., August 22++ Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Sat., August 24++ St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun., August 25++ Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tues., August 27++ Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Thurs., August 29++ Denver, CO Ball Arena

Fri., August 30++ Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

**with Robert Cray

++with Steve Winwood