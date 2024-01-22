Avril Lavigne announces ‘Greatest Hits' tour with Chicago date

A girl you used to know by the name of Avril Lavigne has announced a 2024 North American tour with a Chicago stop.

Eight-time Grammy nominated and early 2000's pop-punk singer Avril Lavigne will embark 27-date tour in the spring of 2024, with a kick off date of May 22 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The tour, titled "Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits" will stop in Chicago Sept. 10 at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, joined by Simple Plan and Girlfriends. The tour on Sept. 9 will stop in Milwaukee, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Presale for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Live Nation said. A general public on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster, Live Nation added.

Lavigne, known early 2000s pop-punk anthems like "Complicated," "Sk8r Boi" and "Girlfriend," is the latest early-2000s music act making the rounds on 2024 concert circuit. Others include Creed, Alkaline Trio and Green Day.

A full list of dates for 2024 "Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits" tour can be found here:

Wed May 22 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena ^

Sat May 25 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre ^

Sun May 26 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

Tue May 28 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

Thu May 30 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum ^

Sat Jun 01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

Sun Jun 02 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

Wed Aug 14 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre +

Fri Aug 16 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage +

Sat Aug 17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC — Festival International de Montgolfières ~

Tue Aug 20 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater +

Wed Aug 21 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre +

Fri Aug 23 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center +

Sat Aug 24 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center +

Tue Aug 27 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

Thu Aug 29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Sat Aug 31 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live +

Sun Sep 01 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion +

Tue Sep 03 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Wed Sep 04 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater +

Fri Sep 06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center +

Sat Sep 07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre +

Mon Sep 09 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

Tue Sep 10 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Thu Sep 12 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory +

Sat Sept 14 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre +

Mon Sept 16 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

^ With All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent

+ With Simple Plan and Girlfriends

~ Festival Date