Do the Chicago Bears play Sunday? What to know about their schedule and next games

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears have just come off a big win across the pond. So when's your next chance to watch the 4-2 Bears?

You'll have to wait a bit.

Week 7, is the Bears' bye week, which means the team won't play on Sunday, Oct. 20, or during Monday or Thursday Night Football next week.

The next time the Bears play will be Sunday, Oct. 27, against the Washington Commanders. The game -- which will feature the No. 1 and No. 2 Draft picks of 2024, will take place at Northwest Stadium at 3:25 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 12 p.m., but was moved this week into a more marquee time slot.

After that, here's a look at the Chicago Bears remaining schedule through November:

Week 9: Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Nov. 3, 3:05 p.m., away

Week 10: Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Nov. 10, 12 p.m. home

Week 11: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers - Sunday, Nov. 17, 12 p.m., home

Week 12: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Nov. 24, 12 p.m., home

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Week 13: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions - Sunday, Nov. 28, 11:30 a.m., away

A full schedule of upcoming games can be found here.