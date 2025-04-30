‘There's a mood for change': Ald. Reilly considers run against Preckwinkle

A Chicago alderman said he's strongly considering running against Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, citing a need for new leadership in the city and county.

Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly, who represents the downtown 42nd Ward, said he has been approached by members of the business community, constituents and other elected officials about potentially opposing Preckwinkle during the Democratic primary in 2026.

"This is an office that really hasn't had a real contest in several terms, and it's not something that should just be inherited. So, people would like to see a real fight for that office," said Reilly, who has served on the City Council since 2007.

Preckwinkle has served as the 35th president of the Cook County Board of Commissioners since 2010. She is planning on running for a fifth term and also serves as the head of the Cook County Democratic Party.

NBC Chicago has reached out to Preckwinkle's spokesperson for comment.

Reilly said he has experience running against longtime incumbents considering eighteen years ago, he unseated Burton Natarus, a 36-year incumbent who was the second longest-serving alderman at that point. He has represented the downtown area ever since.

He said his priorities at the county level would be providing more resources for Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke and protecting the public health care system from federal cuts.

Seen as a centrist, Reilly is an ally of business leaders and developers. He has considered other races in the past and said he is also weighing a run for mayor in 2027.

"Right now, there's a mood for change. People aren't happy with incumbents right now. Things haven't been going that well, both at the federal level and local here at Cook County and the city of Chicago," Reilly told NBC 5 Chicago.

His comments come the same day Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson traveled to Springfield to meet with lawmakers, weeks before the end of the General Assembly.

The mayor said Chicago is facing a projected budget gap of $1.12 billion in fiscal year 2026 and $1.32 billion in fiscal year 2027, largely due to rising personnel, pension and contractual costs, plus threats from the Trump administration to cut federal funding.

Reilly sees Johnson's plea for more state money as too late.

"(Johnson) hasn't developed the relationships that you need to have (in Springfield) for people to even be primed at the pump to give you that help. Never mind the fact the state's dealing with its own $3 billion deficit, so they're not awash in funds and in a position to do any charity work for us," Reilly said.

Reilly said he will make a decision about county board president in the next three-to-four weeks. Candidates vying for next year's March primary have a few months to decide before petitions are circulated.