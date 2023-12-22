Diners report long waits as iconic Mag Mile staple Grand Lux Café set to close for good

Diners are flocking to an iconic Magnificent Mile restaurant before it closes its doors for good.

"One last meal at Grand Lux sitting in my favorite dining area overlooking Michigan Ave.," Yelp review from Dec. 17 reads. "It's a long wait to get in since they are closing end of December. I recommend dropping your name in and then planning to walk around Michigan Ave. It was an hour and 40 min wait for lunch. I've been coming here every year since they opened."

The reviewer went on to share photos rotunda-like ceiling, with windows overlooking the famous shopping strip.

"Usual spot for Fat Tuesday beignets and great memories stopping in after shopping on the mag mile and special dinners with friends," it went on to say. "Thanks for all the good memories, food and this window view of Michigan Ave and the Hancock building."

Another Yelp reviewer, who ordered takeout from the restaurant in December, described the restuarant as "packed."

"I'm going back again before they close for something different," the review said. "Get there!

Grand Lux Café, which had been in business for over 20 years, last month unexpectedly announced that they will shutter their doors at the conclusion of the holiday season.

"We are working with our staff to help them transition to other opportunities in one of our nearby concepts," the restaurant said in a statement. "We have enjoyed being a part of the downtown Chicago community and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other restaurants in the area."

The statement went on to say that Grand Lux Café will serve diners for the final time on Dec. 24. It will be closed on Christmas Day and thereafter.

The restaurant, originally created by The Cheesecake Factory, did not give a reason behind its upcoming closure.

As of Dec. 22, take-out and delivery were available on the restaurant's website, but reservations were not.

The restuarant joins several other high-profile closures downtown, including The Signature Room, which abruptly announced its closure earlier this year.

The high-end restuarant, which previously occupied the 95th and 96th floors of the John Hancock building, in an email to employees called the closure "shocking," saying that a new release was not able to be renegotiated.

"Dear Signature Room Team," the email reads in part. "We are truly saddened of the news that -- after 30 years on top of Chicago -- The Signature Room is closing effective Thursday, September 28, 2023. We are extremely disappointed that new lease terms could not be successful renegotiated with our landlord and, thus, not allowing us to continue our mission at the place we all love. As a result, we are forced to close our doors."

Another beloved Chicago restuarant, Duskek's in Pilsen announced it was closing at the end of the year.

In an Instagram post, Dusek's Tavern, the popular restaurant located inside music venue Thalia Hall, at 1227 W. 18th Street in Pilsen, said it will serve its final meal on Dec. 31, 2023.