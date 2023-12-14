A beloved neighborhood restaurant has announced it will close for good at the end of the year.

In an Instagram post, Dusek's Tavern, the popular restaurant located inside music venue Thalia Hall, at 1227 W. 18th Street in Pilsen, said it will serve its final meal on Dec. 31, 2023.

"Dear Friends," the Instagram post begins. "At the end of this year, we will turn off the lights at Dusek's for the last time."

The post went on to say that Thalia Hall, Tack Room and Punch House will remain open.

"During these 10 years, so many wonderfully, talented people have made Dusek's the special neighborhood place that welcomed all," the post continued.

From 2016 to 2020, Dusek's was a Michelin Star restaurant, reports from The Chicago Tribune and Eater said.

The restaurant joins several other popular Chicago eateries that announced closures in 2023, including the Signature Room, atop the 95th and 96th floor of the John Hancock building, which abruptly closed in September. Grand Lux Café on Michigan Avenue, will will close its doors after Christmas.