Is Chicago's Grand Lux Café still open? What to know about the iconic restaurant's closure

Looking for a place to eat in Chicago this weekend? The iconic Grand Lux Café, on Chicago's Magnificent Mile is open for now -- but it won't be for long.

Earlier this month, the restaurant, originally created by The Cheesecake Factory, unexpectedly announced it would serve diners for the final time on Dec. 24.

"We are working with our staff to help them transition to other opportunities in one of our nearby concepts," the restaurant said in a statement. "We have enjoyed being a part of the downtown Chicago community and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other restaurants in the area."

Reservations can still be made online via the restaurant’s website.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays, according to the company.

The longtime staple, at 600 N. Michigan Ave., which had been in business for more than 20 years, did not give a reason behind its upcoming closure.

Grand Lux joins AT&T, Verizon and Old Navy in businesses that have recently closed along the city's iconic shopping strip.