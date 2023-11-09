A Michigan Avenue staple, the Grand Lux Cafe made an unexpected announcement Thursday, revealing the restaurant plans to soon close its doors for good.

The restaurant, which has been in business for more than two decades and was created by the founders of the Cheesecake Factory, will offer its last day of service on Dec. 31, the café confirmed to NBC Chicago.

"We are working with our staff to help them transition to other opportunities in one of our nearby concepts," the restaurant said in a statement. "We have enjoyed being a part of the downtown Chicago community and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other restaurants in the area."

The restaurant did not give a reason for its abrupt closing.

It joins a string of businesses to close their doors along the city's popular shopping strip, including AT&T, the Verizon Store and Old Navy, among others.