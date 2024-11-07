The President of DePaul University released a letter Wednesday night after two Jewish students showing support for Israel were part of a "targeted attack" on the school's Lincoln Park campus.

"I’m appalled to share that the attack targeted two Jewish students at DePaul who were visibly showing their support for Israel," the letter read in part, "from masked attackers punched our students, who sustained physical injuries but declined medical treatment. Student Affairs is working with the students to offer care and resources."

According to the university, the students were battered at around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Student Center by two masked attackers who punched both students before fleeing the scene.

The letter went on to say that Chicago Police and the University were actively investigating the incident, and working to determine if it can be classified as a hate crime.

"We will do all we can to hold those responsible accountable for this outrageous incident," the letter said.

"We will continue to do everything possible to ensure DePaul is a safe and welcoming space for every member of our diverse university community," the letter continued. "We recognize that for a significant portion of our Jewish community, Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity. Those students – and every student - should feel safe on our university campus."

The incident comes less than two weeks after a man faces hate crime and terrorism charges after shooting and injuring an Orthodox Jewish man walking to temple in the city's West Rogers Park.

Police said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, targeted the man as he walked to his synagogue. Abdallahi also fired shots at responding officers and paramedics, officials said.

Abdahalli is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday, officials said.

The full letter on the DePaul incident, from University President Robert L. Manuel, can be found below:

​​Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

Earlier this evening, you received a Public Safety alert about a battery that occurred in front of the Student Center on the Lincoln Park Campus at approximately 3:20 p.m. this afternoon. I’m appalled to share that the attack targeted two Jewish students at DePaul who were visibly showing their support for Israel. Masked attackers punched our students, who sustained physical injuries but declined medical treatment. Student Affairs is working with the students to offer care and resources.

We are outraged that this occurred on our campus. It is completely unacceptable and a violation of DePaul’s values to uphold and care for the dignity of every individual. The university is actively working with the Chicago Police Department to investigate this incident so that they can determine whether to classify it as a hate crime that targeted our students because of their Jewish identity. We will do all we can to hold those responsible accountable for this outrageous incident.

We will continue to do everything possible to ensure DePaul is a safe and welcoming space for every member of our diverse university community. We recognize that for a significant portion of our Jewish community, Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity. Those students – and every student - should feel safe on our university campus. Our shared expectations and guiding principles make it clear that DePaul will not tolerate any acts of hatred or violence.

Please know that the safety and wellbeing of our university community remains our highest priority. If you have information regarding this incident or experience any threats or acts of violence, please report them immediately to Public Safety at 773-325-7777 (Lincoln Park) or 312-362-8400 (Loop).

If you are in need of support, a collection of resources for students, faculty and staff is available here​.

Sincerely,

Robert L. Manuel

President

​​