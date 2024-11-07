Investigation underway after 2 Jewish DePaul students attacked on campus

An investigation from DePaul University and the Chicago Police Department is underway after two Jewish students who were visibly showing their support for Israel were attacked on the university's Lincoln Park campus.

According to the university, the students were battered at around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Student Center by two masked attackers who punched both students before fleeing the scene. The students declined medical treatment.

Chicago police are currently investigating to determine if the attack can be classified as a hate crime that targeted the students because of their Jewish identity.

"We will continue to do everything possible to ensure DePaul is a safe and welcoming space for every member of our diverse university community. We recognize that for a significant portion of our Jewish community, Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity. Those students – and every student - should feel safe on our university campus. Our shared expectations and guiding principles make it clear that DePaul will not tolerate any acts of hatred or violence," a statement DePaul University president Robert L. Manuel said.

Anyone with information surrounding the attack is asked to contact university Public Safety at 773-325-7777 (Lincoln Park) or 312-362-8400 (Loop).

There was no further information available.