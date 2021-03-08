Englewood

Death Ruled a Homicide After 60-Year-Old Found Shot, Burned in Englewood

A 60-year-old man was fatally shot in his back and lit on fire Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

Autopsy results released Monday found Thomas Forrest, died of multiple gunshot wounds to his back. His death was ruled a homicide.

Forrest was found about 3:10 p.m. when officers arrived to a fire at an abandoned building in the 5900 block of South Sangamon Street, Chicago police said. He had at least one gunshot wound to his back and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area One detectives were conducting a death investigation.

He was one of at least 22 people shot in weekend gun violence.

