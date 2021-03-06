Man With Gunshot Wound Found Dead Following Englewood House Fire

A man who had been shot was found deceased Saturday afternoon following a fire at an abandoned house in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.
At approximately 3:08 p.m., first responders with the Chicago Fire Department responded to fire in the 5900 block of South Sangamon.
A male victim, of an unknown age, was discovered unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back, Chicago police said.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene. However, it was unclear whether his death was caused by the gunshot injuries or fire.
The incident remained under investigation Saturday afternoon by Chicago Police Department detectives.