Death of 5-year-old boy raises questions about migrant access to health care in Chicago

The death of a five-year-old who had been staying a migrant shelter in Pilsen is raising questions about migrants’ access to health care and whether gaps may exist in the city of Chicago’s response to the crisis.

Volunteers and those staying in the shelter say people are falling ill at the large temporary shelter on South Halsted.

While the cause of the child’s death remains unclear, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed that four other people – mostly children – were transported from the shelter with fevers on Monday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said the cause of the 5-year-old boy’s death was unclear, but that it was investigating and “responding to what is a deeply tragic occurrence.”

In a statement, a CDPH spokesman said that there also have been reported cases of chickenpox in both children and adults at the shelter at 2241 S. Halsted, where the child was found unresponsive and later died.

Medical volunteers also told NBC 5 Investigates that they’ve been denied access to the shelters - turned down from offering their services.

They shared with NBC 5 Investigates a recent text message between a medical volunteer with the Migrant Mobile Health Team and the city of Chicago’s contractor, Favorite Healthcare Staffing, which staffs the city’s migrant shelters.

In the text exchange, the medical school student volunteer asks if they will be moved to doing triage at the shelters once Chicago police stations have been cleared of migrants. The Favorite staffer replied: “… At this time, we don’t believe we will need help in the shelters.”



NBC 5 Investigates reached out to Favorite Healthcare Staffing but has not heard back.

Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, a physician and medical volunteer, told NBC 5 Investigates that she feared it would take a tragic event to change something.

Dr. Figueroa said a medical student volunteer from the Migrant Mobile Health Team – which had been providing medical assistance to migrants temporarily living at police stations – was granted access to the migrant shelter on South Halsted on Monday afternoon. Figueroa said she believes the child’s death was the catalyst that led the volunteers to gain access.

“I wish I could say that I didn’t expect this, but I expected this to happen," she said. "I expected there to be some atrocity in the building and that would finally give us that leverage. It shouldn’t be like that, if people state that they are suffering, we should just believe them.”

Figueroa also co-founded the Pilsen Food Pantry, where she said migrants have been showing up asking for food, clothing and medicine.

Food pantry volunteer coordinator Veronica Saldana became emotional when talking about the hurdles she watched unfold.

“It shouldn’t take people dying for you to do something – for you to ask for help,” she said.

During a city event, Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was “deeply sorry and hurt” by the death of the child, but defended the city of Chicago’s efforts.

“I want you to hear me good, They are showing up sick. Do you hear me? They are showing up sick. The issue is not just how we respond in the City of Chicago…” Johnson said.

When asked about why volunteers were being stymied from providing medical assistance and if he would provide a response to the criticism that medical care has been inadequate, Johnson replied: “So there are volunteers that want to provide medical assistance?”

When NBC 5 Investigates told him “yes” and that they are medically trained to do so, Johnson said: “I don’t know where you are getting that information from what I can say is this, that the conditions in which people are arriving in, there is no secret that they had been showing up sick. That’s not a secret that there has been ambulatory runs – even at police districts.”

Mayor Johnson did not respond directly to the question about if he would respond to criticism about the care.

NBC 5 Investigates – and other news outlets – have reported on the efforts of the Migrant Mobile Health Team – a group of up to 250 medical community volunteers who have provided medical assistance to migrants at Chicago police stations.

Their head coordinator even testified during a City Council committee hearing in late September where she described the pain points in trying to coordinate with the city of Chicago.