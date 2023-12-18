Young boy dies after falling ill at temporary Chicago migrant shelter

A 5-year-old boy died after falling ill in a temporary Chicago migrant shelter over the weekend, sparking a police investigation.

According to authorities, the child was "not feeling well" while at the shelter in the 2200 block of South Halsted in the city's Pilsen neighborhood and was ultimately transported to Comer Children's Hospital by ambulance. He died at the hospital, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the child died at 3:47 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of death was not immediately released, but police said an investigation was ongoing. A source confirmed the incident "does not appear to be criminal in nature at this time."

"We are saddened at the tragic death of 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez, who was living in the temporary shelter at 2241 S. Halsted Street," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "Initial reports indicate that the child was suffering from a medical emergency and passed away shortly after arriving to Comer Children's Hospital. City officials are providing support to the family and are still gathering information on this tragedy. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

"My heart and my prayers go out to the Martinez family. The City will continue to provide resources and support to them during this difficult time," the statement read.

Sources in communication with families at the shelter said cases of respiratory infections, particularly among children, have been rising, though it remains unclear if that is related to the child's death.