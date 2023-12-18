Chicago's mayor released a statement Monday on the "tragic death" of a 5-year-old boy who was living at a temporary migrant shelter in the city's Pilsen neighborhood.

The child, identified as Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, was pronounced dead after he fell ill and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital Sunday.

"We are saddened at the tragic death of 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez, who was living in the temporary shelter at 2241 S. Halsted Street," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "Initial reports indicate that the child was suffering from a medical emergency and passed away shortly after arriving to Comer Children's Hospital. City officials are providing support to the family and are still gathering information on this tragedy. We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

According to authorities, the child was "not feeling well" while at the shelter in the 2200 block of South Halsted and was taken via emergency services to the hospital, where he later died. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the child died at 3:47 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of death was not immediately released, but police said an investigation was ongoing. A source confirmed the incident "does not appear to be criminal in nature at this time."

"My heart and my prayers go out to the Martinez family," Johnson's statement read. "The city will continue to provide resources and support to them during this difficult time."

Sources in communication with families at the shelter said cases of respiratory infections, particularly among children, have been rising, though it remains unclear if that is related to the child's death.