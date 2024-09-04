Crash involving prisoner transport van closes road in suburban Lake County

Authorities remain on the scene of a crash involving a prisoner transport van in suburban Lake County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Total Traffic, Belvidere Road in Hainesville remains closed in both directions between Route 134 and Hainesville Road due to the crash, which appeared to involve the prisoner transport van and a black SUV.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, all individuals onboard the van were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the scene to escort ambulances, and to ensure the security of inmates. All individuals are accounted for, according to authorities.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.