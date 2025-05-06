Fashion's biggest night - the 2025 Met Gala - took place Monday night, on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the stars came out to play.

The theme of the big night was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with the dress code labeled as "Tailored for You." It was the first time the event focused exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme.

Rhianna, who's boyfriend A$AP Rocky served as a gala co-chair, debuted a baby bump. Actress Nicole Kidman sported a new hairstyle. But stars from the Chicago area were there, too.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who was on the event's host committee, dazzled sleek, two-piece black gown by Thom Browne.

Gymnastics Olympic Champion Simone Biles and husband and Chicago Bears' safety Johnathan Owens hit the blue carpet for the first time, with Ownes wearing a blue brooch to match his wife's dress. The couple also served as host committee members.

Plenty of other stars made big, bold appearances at the gala. Here's a full breakdown of some of the best looks from the night.