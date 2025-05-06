Met Gala

Chicago at the Met Gala: See what Angel Reese, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens wore

It was the first time the Met Gala focused exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme

Fashion's biggest night - the 2025 Met Gala - took place Monday night, on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the stars came out to play.

The theme of the big night was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with the dress code labeled as "Tailored for You." It was the first time the event focused exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme.

Rhianna, who's boyfriend A$AP Rocky served as a gala co-chair, debuted a baby bump. Actress Nicole Kidman sported a new hairstyle. But stars from the Chicago area were there, too.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who was on the event's host committee, dazzled sleek, two-piece black gown by Thom Browne.

US basketball player Angel Reese arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed "Tailored for You," aligning with the Costume Institute's exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
US basketball player Angel Reese arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed "Tailored for You," aligning with the Costume Institute's exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Gymnastics Olympic Champion Simone Biles and husband and Chicago Bears' safety Johnathan Owens hit the blue carpet for the first time, with Ownes wearing a blue brooch to match his wife's dress. The couple also served as host committee members.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Simone Biles attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Simone Biles attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Plenty of other stars made big, bold appearances at the gala. Here's a full breakdown of some of the best looks from the night.

