Could Chicago's ‘rat hole' soon be removed? You might not be able to see it much longer

The future of Chicago's viral "rat hole" is now in question after the years-old cement imprint gained national attention and became an overnight sensation.

Chicago Ald. Scott Waguespack told NBC Chicago the city is considering removing the slab of concrete containing the "rat hole" after residents who expressed concern about its explosion in popularity received threats.

As of Wedneday morning, Waguespack said no decision had been finalized, but he was expected to speak with the city's transportation department "about possibly cutting it out and next steps."

"I'm more concerned about residents dealing with it," Waguespack said.

Chicago's "rat hole," located in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street on the city's North Side, has become a national sensation.

In the last week, people started setting up makeshift "shrines" at the site, affectionately naming the animal behind the imprint "Chimley."

But quetions over the future of the now-beloved rat-shaped imprint in the city's Roscoe Village neighborhood first sparked Friday, when someone attempted to fill the hole in with a concrete-like material. Then on Tuesday, Waguespack said neighbors expressed concerns and he was considering removing it.

“I don’t want to, but we are considering it due to concerns of neighbors there,” he said in a message to NBC Chicago’s Vi Nguyen. “Looking at options. No timeline.”

According to a Reddit post, the push from some residents to get rid of the rat hole came after “disturbing and threatening tweets” and other messages surrounding the discussion over the site’s future.

The amount of attention the "rat hole" has attracted has rubbed some residents the wrong way, with many complaining about the near-constant presence of individuals taking photos, leaving offerings, or even in one case, getting married near the sidewalk feature.

Outrage and disappointment swept over many after the "rat hole" appeared to be filled in late last week. Footage from NBC Chicago went viral on TikTok showing the rat-shaped imprint apparently filled in with a concrete-like material before some residents and fans attempted to save it by scooping the material out.

