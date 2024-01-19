Chicago ‘Poop Fountain' interest grows after Chicago ‘rat hole' goes viral

While one bizarre but beloved local landmark appeared to be dying a slow, cement-filled death, another is beginning to pick up piping hot steam: A piece of public art known as the Chicago Poop Fountain.

Google searches Friday morning in Chicago were spiking for the sculpture, located in the 1000 block of North Wolcott, near Chicago's East and Ukrainian Village neighborhoods.

"Some people post handmade signs to remind dog owners to be mindful of where their pets do their business but one Chicago artist decided to make his statement with a permanent bronze sculpture," a post from Atlas Obscura reads, noting that locals lovingly refer the piece by a different name.

"Artist Jerzy S. Kenar installed the public poop as a winking tribute to all of the dogs in the neighborhood who are known to trample and defecate upon his flowers," the post goes on to say.

At first glance, it may not look like a fountain. But the sculpture indeed slowly spouts out water.

"The metal make sits atop a three-foot sandstone pedestal like a classical Grecian bust and slowly dribbles water into a shallow basin," the post continues. "While the piece may seem disgusting or in poor taste, but it has garnered almost no outcry from the community who seem to truly enjoy the whimsical statement."

Visits to the Chicago Poop Fountain, documented on Yelp as late as Nov. 2023, appear to agree.

"We were in the area trying out a popular food establishment and I did a search for something close by we could visit and came across this," one review says. "It's literally just a fountain that has a turd on top. It's funny and worth a photo opportunity so just do it."

In a video describing the piece, artist Kenar says he was inspired to create the sculpture one day after stepping outside.

"One morning, I came out of my studio, stepped straight in the poop," he said. "It sparks my brain, so I have to do it."

The surge in Chicago Poop Fountain searches came the same day neighbors in Roscoe Village worked to restore life to the Chicago "Rat Hole," which had been apparently filled in with cement overnight.

Days earlier, the rat hole -- an alleged imprint of a rat, or squirrel on a quiet Chicago street -- drew national attention, as well as a shrine filled with candles, pennies, cheese and more.

"As a Chicagoan, I feel the preservation of history is important," Jonathan Howell said, as he attempted to dig the cement out with his license plate.

Howell, who lives in Lakeview, added that the cement was "still wet."

"Someone did this," Howell said. "Some vandal did this."

There are other beloved sites that locals love, too, like the "Chicago Weed Bench" in Lakeview, or the "1000 gecs tree," according to a report from The Chicago Tribune.

“chicago rat hole” this. “chicago rat hole” that. i’m going back to the chicago weed bench pic.twitter.com/ha6bcKAQtj — north (@north0fnorth) January 9, 2024

What other weird Chicago landmarks are we missing? Talk to us and tell us here.