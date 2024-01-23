City ‘considering' removing Chicago rat hole amid resident complaints

Growing concerns from neighborhood residents have led a Chicago alderman to say that the city is considering replacing a concrete slab containing a "rat hole" that has captured national attention in recent weeks.

According to Ald. Scott Waguespack, the city is considering removing the slab containing the "rat hole" amid a series of threats directed at residents who have expressed concerns about the attraction's explosion in popularity.

“I don’t want to, but we are considering it due to concerns of neighbors there,” he said in the message to NBC Chicago’s Vi Nguyen. “Looking at options. No timeline.”

According to a Reddit post, the push from some residents to get rid of the “Rathole” came after “disturbing and threatening tweets” and other messages surrounding the discussion over the site’s future.

Chicago's "rat hole," located in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street on the city's North Side, has become a national sensation.

In the last week, people started setting up makeshift "shrines" at the site, affectionately naming the animal behind the imprint "Chimley."

The amount of attention the "rat hole" has attracted has rubbed some residents the wrong way, with many complaining about the near-constant presence of individuals taking photos, leaving offerings, or even in one case, getting married near the sidewalk feature.

Outrage and disappointment swept over many after the "rat hole" appeared to be filled in late last week, but viral video captured the moment dedicated believers saved it from ruin.

Footage from NBC Chicago went viral on TikTok showing the rat-shaped imprint that has made national headlines and sparked pilgrimages from fans near and far apparently filled in with a concrete-like material.

Images from the scene showed the former hole of a rat (or squirrel, by some accounts) filled in with what appeared to be plaster or concrete, with coins and other trinkets left behind as part of the disheveled shrine covered in snow and ice.

But then came the rescue.

The same video also showed dedicated residents and fans of the "rat hole" trying to save it by scraping out the substance before it had a chance to dry.

At one point Friday morning, a concerned citizen took to the hole with an Illinois license plate to try and dig the hole back out, NBC Sports Chicago's Alex Shapiro reported from the sidewalk.

"As a Chicagoan, I feel the preservation of history is important," Jonathan Howell said. "It has a plaque, so, you gotta dig it out."

Howell, who lives in Lakeview, added that the cement was "still wet."

"Someone did this," Howell said. "Some vandal did this."

After that, Benny the Bull visited the famous landmark.

with love from the Chicago Rat Hole 🐀🍿🌹 pic.twitter.com/r6WOfhDRgI — Benny (@bennythebull) January 18, 2024

"In memory of Chimley," a sign read, alongside a quote from the rat itself in 1992, which reads "I love cheese."