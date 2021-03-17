COVID vaccine

Cook County Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B Plus Starting Next Week

Cook County Health will open new coronavirus vaccine appointments Friday at noon

Kamil Krzaczynski | Reuters

Cook County will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Phase 1B Plus beginning next week, the health department announced Wednesday.

Starting Monday, coronavirus vaccine doses will open to residents with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities, in accordance with Illinois guidelines.

The list of qualifying high-risk medical conditions in Phase 1B Plus includes:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic Kidney Disease
  • COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
  • Diabetes
  • Heart Condition
  • Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant
  • Smoking
  • Obesity
  • Pregnancy
  • Pulmonary Disease
  • Sickle Cell Disease

The health department said all suburban vaccine providers from Cook County were asked to expand to Phase 1B Plus on Monday, as well as the county's mass vaccination sites.

Cook County Health will open new coronavirus vaccine appointments Friday at noon, the department announced. Illinois residents eligible in the next vaccination phase can sign up here.

Illinois opened up vaccine eligibility to Phase 1B Plus in February, with Chicago and some surrounding suburbs choosing to opt out of the increase, citing a lack of doses.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted that people eligible in Illinois in the expanded phase will not need to prove they have a high-risk medical condition, though many will likely receive the vaccine from their primary care doctors.

The expansion applies to those 16 and older who weren't otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories, the state said, adding that it plans to work with local health departments and other providers as eligibility increases.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

