Phase 1B Vaccinations: Here's Everything We Know so Far in Illinois

Illinois and Chicago have both entered the next phase of their vaccination rollout, called Phase 1b, increasing the eligibility to millions of residents.

Phase 1B opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more.

There are several ways eligible residents will be able to get vaccinated, but state officials have urged patience as the new phase opens up.

Here's a look at everything we know so far:

Who is eligible in Phase 1b?

Here's a full look at who is included in Phase 1B:

Residents age 65 and over

Frontline essential workers, which means "residents who carry a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure because of their work duties, often because they are unable to work from home, and/or they must work closely to others without being able to socially distance. This includes: First responders: Fire, law enforcement, 911 workers, security personnel, school officers Education: Teachers, principals, student support, student aids, day care worker Food and agriculture : Processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care Manufacturing: Industrial production of good for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufactures Corrections workers and inmates: Jail officers, juvenile facility staff, workers providing in-person support, inmates USPS workers Public transit workers: Flight crew, bus drivers, train conductors, taxi drivers, para-transit drivers, in-person support, ride sharing services Grocery store workers: Baggers, cashiers, stockers, pickup, customer service Shelters and day care staff: Homeless shelter, women’s shelter, adult day/drop-in program, sheltered workshop, psycho-social rehab



Where can you get vaccinated and what will you need?

NOTE: For a statewide vaccination locations map click here.

Beginning Monday, National Guard-led sites will be vaccinating residents eligible under Phase 1B, as well as sites at Jewel Osco and Walgreens, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, noting the CVS is expected to "soon follow."

By Feb. 1, additional pharmacies, including Hy-Vee, Mariano’s and Kroger, will also begin vaccinations, Pritzker said.

To make an appointment through a state-run vaccination site, click here . For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here. Note: those who schedule an appointment through these site will need: You may be required to provide proof of employment as health care personnel using an employee ID, a recent letter from your employer, or a recent pay stub. If you are not eligible in this phase, your vaccination appointment will be rejected.

. For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here. Note: those who schedule an appointment through these site will need: For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1b can get an appointment through Walgreens click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: An appointment confirmation email A COVID-19 Vaccination Authorization Form with your registration code (if applicable) State ID, valid driver’s license or other government-issued ID Work ID or other document to show proof of employment (for healthcare workers, frontline and essential workers only) Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card Download, print and complete the vaccination consent form. If you don’t bring the completed form, you will need to complete it at the pharmacy before your vaccination.

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1b can get an appointment through Jewel-Osco click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: Proof of employment (badge, paystub, uniform, etc) Medical license (if applicable) Drivers license Medical and prescription insurance cards Last 4 digits of SSN

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need:

Additional vaccination sites are set to open across the state, including hundreds of additional pharmacy providers coming online through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, according to the state's website.

The Illinois National Guard is deploying teams to sites in Cook County as well as sites in St. Clair County, before additional deployments statewide.

"As the state moves forward with its plan and continues to build out capacity, smaller independent pharmacies, urgent care clinics, doctors’ offices, and workplaces will all be coming online to serve as vaccination sites," the state's website reads. "Additional teams from the [Illinois National Guard] will also deploy to regions across the state to stand up new sites and build out additional capacity at existing sites."

For information on where to get vaccinated in each county, here's a list of Chicago-area county information sites:

Cook County: A website launches at noon Monday for residents to receive information and make appointments as they become available. Click here for more. A call center is also going live at noon, at (833) 308-1988.

A website launches at noon Monday for residents to receive information and make appointments as they become available. Click for more. A call center is also going live at noon, at (833) 308-1988. DeKalb County: For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for notifications, click here.

For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for notifications, click here. DuPage County: For the latest information and update, sign up for alerts on when you can get an appointment here.

For the latest information and update, sign up for alerts on when you can get an appointment here. Grundy County: For those in Phases 1a and 1b, a survey is required to declare your interest in getting vaccinated. Click here for the Phase 1b survey and here for the Phase 1a survey.

For those in Phases 1a and 1b, a survey is required to declare your interest in getting vaccinated. Click here for the Phase 1b survey and here for the Phase 1a survey. Kankakee County: To register for the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes publicly available, please fill out the Kankakee County Health Department survey here. After completing the survey, the health department says it will contact you when it is your turn to get vaccinated and schedule your vaccine appointment. "As we move into each new phase KCHD staff will contact all of those eligible in that phase to provide directions on how to get scheduled for the vaccine."

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes publicly available, please fill out the Kankakee County Health Department survey here. After completing the survey, the health department says it will contact you when it is your turn to get vaccinated and schedule your vaccine appointment. "As we move into each new phase KCHD staff will contact all of those eligible in that phase to provide directions on how to get scheduled for the vaccine." Kane County: For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for the latest updates from the county, click here.

For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for the latest updates from the county, click here. Kendall County: For the latest information and updates, click here. In additional, those who want to take a survey for more information can click the following links: Click Here for: Covid-19 Vaccine Recipient Administration Record Click Here for: 1a COVID-19 Vaccine Survey Click Here for: 1b COVID-19 Vaccine Survey

For the latest information and updates, click here. In additional, those who want to take a survey for more information can click the following links: Lake County: This county has launched what it calls the Lake County AllVax Portal. It asks residents to register and health officials will notify you when it is time to make your appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. "You will only receive an email to schedule when you are eligible and the Health Department has vaccine and appointments available to you," the county's website states. For more information click here.

This county has launched what it calls the Lake County AllVax Portal. It asks residents to register and health officials will notify you when it is time to make your appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. "You will only receive an email to schedule when you are eligible and the Health Department has vaccine and appointments available to you," the county's website states. For more information click here. LaSalle County: Health care workers in Phase 1a can sign-up here. A Phase 1b notification sign-up is also available here. "Only individuals working or living in LaSalle County may receive vaccine through LaSalle County," the county's website states.

Health care workers in Phase 1a can sign-up here. A Phase 1b notification sign-up is also available here. "Only individuals working or living in LaSalle County may receive vaccine through LaSalle County," the county's website states. McHenry County: Phase 1b enrollment form available here. Enrollment for Phase 1a is also available here. Residents can also sign up for e-notifications or other information here.

Phase 1b enrollment form available here. Enrollment for Phase 1a is also available here. Residents can also sign up for e-notifications or other information here. Will County: Residents in this county are being asked to fill out a registration sign-up form here. Once signed up, residents will be notified when they can schedule an appointment. For additional information, click here.

Why might I be unable get an appointment?

Pritzker said last week that while Illinois is moving into the new phase, there will be limitations based on how much vaccine the state receives.

"This does not mean, however, that right away you will be able to get the vaccine as easily as you can get the flu shot," Pritzker said. "Because federal vaccine production was hampered by the failure of the previous administration to properly invoke the Defense Production Act, vaccine supply is still limited all across the nation. There are additional vaccines in the pipeline that may soon seek FDA approval, and that will help. But there are 3.2 million Illinoisans in Phase 1B, so there will be far greater demand than supply for the near term – to put it in perspective, we’re expecting approximately 126,000 first doses to arrive next week outside of Chicago. That’s less than 4% of the 1B population. Until the vaccine supply improves, we will all need to be patient."

Pritzker said the state is working to build capacity and hopes to see an increase in doses in the coming weeks.

"Because of the supply limitations, I want to re-emphasize that vaccinations will be given by appointment only, so please don’t try to line up at the store or call your local pharmacy. When we have a steady stream of vaccine coming in from the federal government, we will launch walk-in locations and round-the-clock operations," Pritzker said.

What about Chicago vaccinations?

In Chicago, also moving to Phase 1B, the city's top doctor said there are four ways in which residents will be able to get vaccinated.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said options include through a medical system or health care provider, through pharmacies, through a dedicated vaccination location like the points of dispensing sites, or through an employer.

Chicago officials say the best way to get updates on the vaccination rollout is through "Chi COVID Coach," a platform the Chicago Department of Public Health is using to monitor symptoms, giving information on testing in the city and help you get the latest details on the city's vaccination plan - including notification when you can register to get your vaccine.

You can sign up for Chi COVID Coach here.

While anyone who qualifies for the vaccine in the next phase is eligible to receive it, Chicago's Phase 1B aims to prioritize certain populations, Arwady said.

"So right from the beginning I want people to hear that even as the phase opens up, most people will not be able to get vaccine right away that first week, even that second week, etc.," Arwady said, adding that she hopes to get most people in Phase 1B vaccinated through February and March.

For those receiving the vaccine through the city, there will be prioritization for those with the highest risk and to help "lower barriers," Arwady said.

"The way this will broadly roll out is that over the months of February and March, anybody who is in either 65 or these frontline essential workers is eligible for vaccine," Arwady said. "And so for example, if I am a grocery store worker or I am a teacher or I work in public transit, and I have an appointment with my doctor, for example, my doctor absolutely can give me vaccine at any point after Jan. 25, but we will also be working to bring vaccine to employers, to partner with employers to lower the barriers for these groups to get vaccine."

At the start of Phase 1B, the city plans to direct vaccine to correctional facilities and first responders.

"This has already been in the works because we've been vaccinating health care workers in those settings, whether those are the emergency medical service people on the ambulances, whether those are the people in the correctional settings who do health care," Arwady said. "So, the plans are in place and additionally more workers will come online. These are the settings where we've seen the most COVID cases, the most outbreaks. Every case that we prevent in these settings indirectly prevents many other cases, gets us past COVID, lowers the risk when people are going back to communities, really essential to be getting those workers vaccinated."

In February, depending on vaccine availability, the city will then shift to making vaccines available to employers of grocery store workers and manufacturing and factory settings.

After that, later in February, the city plans to direct vaccine to employers of daycare workers and educators.

"K through 12, early childhood educators, private parochial public - doesn't matter. All educators are going to be prioritized with planning a little bit later in February," Arwady said. "And that is well underway right now."

Arwady said it will take weeks to get each group vaccinated.

Heading into March, again depending on vaccine availability, vaccines expand to employers of public transit workers, agriculture workers, government workers, postal workers and more.

Though Illinois has not yet determined dates for future vaccine phases, Chicago officials said Phase 1C could come at the end of March and Phase 2, which includes all residents over the age of 16, could begin May 31.