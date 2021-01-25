These Are the 7 National Guard Mass Vaccination Sites Open in Cook County

As of Tuesday, seven mass vaccination sites will have opened in suburban Cook County as Illinois begins the next phase of its vaccine rollout, opening up doses to "frontline essential workers" and those aged 65 and older.

Operated with the assistance of the Illinois National Guard, the locations include:

Cook County Health’s North Riverside Health Center

1800 South Harlem Avenue, North Riverside

Cook County Health’s Robbins Health Center

13450 South Kedzie Avenue, Robbins

Cook County Health’s Morton East Adolescent Health Center

2423 South Austin Boulevard, Cicero

Cook County Health’s Cottage Grove Health Center

1645 Cottage Grove Avenue, Ford Heights

Cook County Health Blue Island Health Center

12757 S Western Ave, Blue Island

Cook County Health Arlington Heights Health Center

3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Suite 300, Arlington Heights

Tinley Park Convention Center

18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park

Phase 1B opens up vaccinations to several groups, including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more.

A website launched at noon Monday for Cook County residents to receive information and make appointments as they become available. (Click here for more. A call center is also going live at noon, at (833) 308-1988.)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, toured the mass vaccination site in Tinley Park Monday, which is set to open Tuesday.

“Widespread vaccination sites will allow us to quickly and efficiently get these life-saving vaccine doses to Illinoisans as more federal shipments of vaccine come online,” Pritzker said in a statement. “The Illinois National Guard and the Illinois Department of Public Health are proud to partner with Cook County to launch the Tinley Park Convention Center Vaccination Site – our seventh collaboration in Cook County overall, with many more to come across the state."

Appointments are required, according to the village of Tinley Park, which said appointments can only be made through the state and county websites.

County officials expect to be able to administer up to 3,000 vaccines per day "when the Tinley Park site is fully optimized and when adequate vaccine is available."

The governor said current vaccination sites in the state are available by appointment only, but that the state plans to launch walk-in locations in the coming weeks.

There are several ways eligible residents will be able to get vaccinated, but state officials have urged patience as the new phase opens up.

Beginning Monday, National Guard-led sites began vaccinating residents eligible under Phase 1B, as well as sites at Jewel Osco and Walgreens, Pritzker said, noting that CVS is expected to "soon follow."

By Feb. 1, more pharmacies, including Hy-Vee, Mariano’s and Kroger, will also begin vaccinations, Pritzker said.

Additional vaccination sites are set to open across the state, including hundreds of additional pharmacy providers coming online through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, according to the state's website.

"As the state moves forward with its plan and continues to build out capacity, smaller independent pharmacies, urgent care clinics, doctors’ offices, and workplaces will all be coming online to serve as vaccination sites," the state's website reads. "Additional teams from the [Illinois National Guard] will also deploy to regions across the state to stand up new sites and build out additional capacity at existing sites."