Here Are the Newest Vaccination Sites to Open in Illinois

The state of Illinois has added 41 new COVID-19 vaccination sites in the last week, according to a news release from state health officials Monday.

More than 3.2 million of the state's residents are eligible for vaccinations under Phase 1B, which includes people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers."

In all, 310 vaccination sites have opened across the state.

The newly-established sites include 15 local health department locations, 17 Kroger stores in central and southern Illinois, six Mariano's locations in northern Illinois as well as three Illinois National Guard sites in Cook and St. Clair counties.

Health officials advise that despite the number of open sites, the current supply of vaccines remains limited.

Current vaccination sites in the state are available by appointment only, but the state plans to launch walk-in locations in the coming weeks, officials previously said.

Here's a full breakdown of the latest vaccination sites opening in Illinois:

Kroger and Mariano's Locations

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Kroger has added 17 locations in southern and central Illinois and six Mariano’s locations in northern Illinois.

Kroger's website said "limited quantities are available at select locations," particularly for seniors, health care workers, long-term care facilities' residents and staff, and non-health care frontline essential workers.

Health Departments

Boone County Health Department

Calhoun County Health Department

Cumberland County Health Department

Grundy County Health Department

Jasper County Health Department

Lawrence County Health Department

Logan County Health Department

McDonough District Hospital Health Services

Southern 7 Health Department Alexander County Hardin County Johnson County Massac County Pope County Pulaski County Union County



National Guard Locations

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds**

200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville

Cook County Health’s North Riverside Health Center

1800 South Harlem Avenue, North Riverside

Cook County Health’s Robbins Health Center

13450 South Kedzie Avenue, Robbins

Cook County Health’s Morton East Adolescent Health Center

2423 South Austin Boulevard, Cicero

Cook County Health’s Cottage Grove Health Center

1645 Cottage Grove Avenue, Ford Heights

Cook County Health Blue Island Health Center

12757 S Western Ave, Blue Island

Cook County Health Arlington Heights Health Center

3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Suite 300, Arlington Heights

Provident Hospital**

500 E. 51st St., Chicago

John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital**

1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago

Tinley Park Convention Center

18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park