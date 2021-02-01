Here Are the Newest Vaccination Sites to Open in Illinois

The state of Illinois has added 41 new COVID-19 vaccination sites in the last week, according to a news release from state health officials Monday.
More than 3.2 million of the state's residents are eligible for vaccinations under Phase 1B, which includes people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers."
In all, 310 vaccination sites have opened across the state.
The newly-established sites include 15 local health department locations, 17 Kroger stores in central and southern Illinois, six Mariano's locations in northern Illinois as well as three Illinois National Guard sites in Cook and St. Clair counties.
Health officials advise that despite the number of open sites, the current supply of vaccines remains limited.
Current vaccination sites in the state are available by appointment only, but the state plans to launch walk-in locations in the coming weeks, officials previously said.
For a complete look at how to make an appointment or receive vaccine information for your area, click here.
Here's a full breakdown of the latest vaccination sites opening in Illinois:
Kroger and Mariano's Locations
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Kroger has added 17 locations in southern and central Illinois and six Mariano’s locations in northern Illinois.
Kroger's website said "limited quantities are available at select locations," particularly for seniors, health care workers, long-term care facilities' residents and staff, and non-health care frontline essential workers.
Click here to check appointment availability at a location near you.
Health Departments
- Boone County Health Department
- Calhoun County Health Department
- Cumberland County Health Department
- Grundy County Health Department
- Jasper County Health Department
- Lawrence County Health Department
- Logan County Health Department
- McDonough District Hospital Health Services
- Southern 7 Health Department
- Alexander County
- Hardin County
- Johnson County
- Massac County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Union County
National Guard Locations
(** designates which locations were new additions to the list)
Belle-Clair Fairgrounds**
200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville
Cook County Health’s North Riverside Health Center
1800 South Harlem Avenue, North Riverside
Cook County Health’s Robbins Health Center
13450 South Kedzie Avenue, Robbins
Cook County Health’s Morton East Adolescent Health Center
2423 South Austin Boulevard, Cicero
Cook County Health’s Cottage Grove Health Center
1645 Cottage Grove Avenue, Ford Heights
Cook County Health Blue Island Health Center
12757 S Western Ave, Blue Island
Cook County Health Arlington Heights Health Center
3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Suite 300, Arlington Heights
Provident Hospital**
500 E. 51st St., Chicago
John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital**
1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago
Tinley Park Convention Center
18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park