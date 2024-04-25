Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams dons custom American-made luxury suit, painted nails at NFL Draft

Caleb Williams strutted the red carpet like a true Hollywood star at the NFL Draft in Detroit

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

No one expected Caleb Williams to stray from his unique signature style on the biggest night of his life. And like clockwork, the projected No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft walked the the red carpet in Detroit in a show-stopping custom fit.

Williams donned a navy blue, double-breasted zip-up suit designed by Chrome Hearts, an American luxury brand based in Hollywood. The star quarterback's nails were painted navy with the two pinky fingers painted silver to match the accents on his suit. With his mother on one arm and his girlfriend on the other, Williams showed off a diamond encrusted watch that matched his his girlfriend's Chrome Hearts dress to a tee.

"Classy, unique, one of one," Williams said when a reporter asked about his look

Williams had previously explained he paints his nails to honor his mother, who has worked as a nail technician for his entire life.

This article tagged under:

Caleb Williams
