Chicago's sunset times to hit 5 p.m. this week as days get longer

While it's still over a month until the start of daylight saving time, those yearning for longer days will at least see a major milestone in the Chicago area this week.

For the first time since clocks "fell back" at the start of November, sunsets in the Chicago area will be after 5 p.m. beginning on Jan. 28, according to timeanddate.com.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 7:06 a.m. and set at 5 p.m., with the sunset time increasing to 5:04 p.m. by Friday, Jan. 31.

Sunset times will continue to increase daily through June's summer solstice, though the largest increase will be seen from March 8-9, when clocks "spring forward" as daylight saving time takes effect.

The sunset on March 8, the last day of standard time observance, is 5:49 p.m., while the sunset the following day will be at 6:50 p.m., over an hour later.

The year's longest days in the Chicago area will come around the June 21 summer solstice, with both June 20 and June 21 seeing a sunrise of 5:15 a.m. and a sunset of 8:29 p.m.

Shortly after daylight saving time takes effect, Chicago will see its first 7 p.m. sunset on March 18, with May 11 marking the year's first 8 p.m. sunset.