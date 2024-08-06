Chicago's Polar Express tradition won't return for 2024 holiday season

The true spirit of Christmas may need to live in Chicagoans' memories this year as a beloved tradition won't operate for the 2024 season.

Organizers of the annual Polar Express Train Ride, run from Chicago's Union Station, announced the news online.

"We regret to announce that the Polar Express Train Ride will not operate in Chicago in 2024," a statement posted on the event's website read. "We understand this event is an important experience for families and hope to return in the future."

Event organizers later cited city street reconstruction in the West Loop near Union Station as the reason for the cancellation.

The event was also cancelled because of the COVID pandemic in 2020 and staffing shortages in 2022. It had a short run in 2021 but was not the full length ride Chicago is used to.

The train ride pays homage to "The Polar Express" movie, complete with tickets, hot chocolate and even Santa.

Sounds of the movie's soundtrack echo through the train ride, and passengers are made to feel like they're truly living in the movie. Each guest is even gifted a silver sleigh bell by Santa himself.

"We encourage guests to visit PolarExpressRide.com to view other officially licensed locations in the region," organizers said.