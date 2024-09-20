Chicago's Lincoln Park hosting ‘Premier League Mornings Live' fan fest: Here's what to know

Fans of the English Premier League are long accustomed to early weekend mornings to watch their favorite team, and they will have a chance to take in the matches with plenty of other fans and fanfare in Chicago's Lincoln Park this weekend.

The 10th "Premier League Mornings Live" fan festival is a free event taking place both days this weekend, with NBC Sports' studio team broadcasting coverage live from the fest beginning at 6 a.m. local time both days on the USA Network.

Among the special guests appearing this weekend is former Chelsea captain, Gary Cahill, who won the Premier League title twice with the Blues during an eight-season stint.

The fest culminates in a marquee matchup, with fans getting the chance to see defending champion Manchester City take on Arsenal at 10:30 a.m. local time Sunday.

In addition to live action from the Premier League, fans can interact with club mascots and other family-friendly activities, bringing the energy and passion the sport is known for overseas to Chicago.

Below is a look at the matches fans can check out this weekend:

Saturday, September 21

6:30 am — West Ham United vs. Chelsea

9:00 am — Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

9:00 am — Fulham vs. Newcastle United

9:00 am — Leicester City vs. Everton

9:00 am — Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth

9:00 am — Southampton vs. Ipswich Town

9:00 am — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford

11:30 am — Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

Sunday, September 22

8:00 am — Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest

10:30 am — Manchester City vs. Arsenal