Chicagoans enjoy last day of summer weather before cooldown

People from the city and suburbs were out and about on Saturday, enjoying the last day of summer and seasonably hot temperatures.

“Absolutely, because I know what’s on the other end, and it’s winter, and I don’t like winter in Chicago,” laughed Denise Kraujalis from south suburban Tinley Park.

She and others biking along the lakefront took in the summer heat before the cooldown.

“I train outdoors year-round, so I make the best of it,” said Paul Link from suburban La Grange. “Do I like it? Not when it’s that cold.”

The temperature was cooler along the city’s lakefront, however. People took advantage of the breeze at 31st Street Beach, playing in the sand and soaking up the sun.

“I’m missing summer already, so its like every day we come to the beach and yesterday go swimming,” said Madan Thandargaj, a student at Roosevelt University.

Several big events were planned in the Chicago area this weekend, drawing people from around the country and world, including the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Lincoln Park.

“It’s so beautiful to see so many people come out and cheer on their own fans and all the different fans being here together,” said Paco Sagasti, a Premier League fan.

Organizers of the two-day festival said fans started lining up overnight Friday into Saturday. The venue has several giant screens set up for fans to watch multiple soccer games all at once.

“I tore my Achilles tendon playing soccer so I’m on break for a while, but I can still enjoy watching the games,” said Alfredo Ferreira, a Premier League fan.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the city, the 26th Annual Chicago Football Classic returns to Soldier Field. Fans celebrated a weekend of HBCUs and their favorite teams as the Morehouse Tigers took on the Kentucky State Thorobreds.

Miles away at Douglass Park on the West Side, Saturday marked Day Two of Riot Fest. Fans rocked out to their favorite bands following months of controversy surrounding the festival's location.

But with rain, snow, or shine, people in the Chicago area know the city is truly special all year around.

“I just think the city has a lot to offer along the lakefront,” said Karujalis. “I think it’s the best skyline in the U.S. by far.”