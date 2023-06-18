At least 5 killed, 35 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

At least five people have been killed and 35 others have sustained injuries in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said.

In the latest deadly shooting, four people were shot, one fatally, at approximately 2:53 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of West Crystal. A witness told police that a group of men had been fighting in a garage when one of them drew a weapon and opened fire.

A 31-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and taken to the hospital where he died, police said. A second man was struck in the ankle and hospitalized in good condition. A third male victim, 27 years old, was shot in the leg and arm and listed in fair condition, according to law enforcement. The fourth victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect fled on foot and had yet to be taken into custody as of Sunday afternoon.

Around an hour earlier, a 48-year-old man was shot and killed in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue. The victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead, authorities said. Additional information wasn't immediately available.

In a separate incident, two teenagers were shot, one fatally, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Homan. A 15-year-old boy was struck in the head and taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. A second victim, a 14-year-old boy, was struck multiple times and listed in critical condition.

Hours earlier, a 58-year-old man was shot and killed at around 12:12 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of West 80th Street. A witness told police they heard shots and then saw a man fall to the ground. Police say the victim may have been shot in an alley and then possibly walked to the front of a residence where he collapsed. He was initially listed in critical condition at the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 26-year-old man died after being shot at approximately 6:34 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of West Gladys, authorities said. The victim was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Here are the other shootings reported so far this weekend:

Friday

A 27-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the head at approximately 7:38 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Corcoran, police stated. The victim was outside a home when an unknown offender approached on foot and fired shots, striking the victim. He was said to be in good condition at the hospital.

In the 2200 block of North Laramie at approximately 8:53 p.m., police were called about a 24-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire while riding in a vehicle. A witness told police that a male suspect exited a gray vehicle before shooting at the victim. He sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in fair condition at the hospital.

A 48-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body at approximately 9:17 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Wells. A witness relayed to police that multiple shots were fired, and two male suspects ran from the scene on foot, authorities said. The victim was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

At approximately 9:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Richmond, a 23-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. A witness relayed to officers that the victim was walking when a man exited a black SUV and began shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital and reported to be in critical condition.

Saturday

Three people were shot at around 12:23 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Adams, authorities said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to the hospital in fair condition, while a second victim, a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was also said to be in fair condition, according to police. A 41-year-old woman was struck in the buttocks and transported to the hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 12:57 a.m. in the 5900 block of West 63rd Street, police were called to a person who had been shot and found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound. A witness reported that she heard two men arguing following a loud burst, authorities said. The victim was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

At approximately 1:58 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Cottage, a 36-year-old man was outside when three male suspects opened fire, striking him, authorities said. The victim was shot in the torso and listed in critical condition.

A 30-year-old man was driving southbound on Pulaski at approximately 2:13 a.m. when he was shot, authorities said. Police say the man felt pain, and officers later determined the man had been struck by gunfire. He was hospitalized in good condition.

In the 5200 block of South Cicero at approximately 2:59 a.m., a 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. The victim told officers the offender was traveling in a black vehicle. The victim was initially listed in serious condition.

Five people were injured in a shooting at approximately 4:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Stockton, authorities said. A group of people were gathered when an argument ensued and an unknown number of shooters opened fire. Four men, ages 23, 27, 31 and 44, all sustained gunshot wounds to the body and were listed in critical condition at area hospitals. A fifth victim, a 17-year-old girl, sustained a gunshot wound to her buttocks and was reported to be in good condition at the hospital.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the knee at approximately 2:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw. The victim was on the street when an argument ensued with a known offender, who then displayed a gun and fired shots. The victim was listed in good condition at the hospital.

A 21-year-old man was shot at approximately 3:48 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak while on a CTA train, authorities said. The victim was approached by an offender who produced a gun and shot the victim in the calf. The victim was taken to the hospital in good condition. Police took the offender into custody and recovered a weapon from the scene, authorities said.

In the 7600 block of South May at approximately 4:54 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot by a female offender during an argument, police stated. The victim was struck in the shoulder and reported to be in good condition at the hospital.

A 26-year-old man was shot at approximately 5:18 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Elizabeth when he was approached by an unknown vehicle and someone inside fired shots. The victim was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital in good condition.

At approximately 6:36 p.m. in the 300 block of West Erie, a 27-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown offender who produced a gun and fired shots. The victim was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The offender fled into an SUV and then crashed into another vehicle a short time later, police said. Officers pulled the vehicle over and took the suspect into custody.

In the 3000 block of West 39th Place at approximately 7:46 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was near the sidewalk when she was approached by an unknown vehicle and someone inside fired shots, police stated. The victim was shot in the back and shoulder and taken to St. Anthony Hospital in serious condition.

A 33-year-old man was shot at approximately 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Maypole. The victim was in the yard at the rear of a residence when he heard a shot and felt pain, authorities said. He was shot in the leg and listed in good condition at the hospital.

At approximately 10:29 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilbourn, a 44-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim told officers she was in an argument with a female offender who produced a gun, opened fire and then fled on foot. The victim was struck once in the leg and listed in good condition at the hospital.

A 30-year-old man was found with a graze wound at approximately 11:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Quincy. The victim was uncooperative with police regarding what happened, authorities stated. He sustained a graze wound to the head and was listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

Sunday