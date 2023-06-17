5 wounded, 4 critically, in shooting near Lincoln Park Zoo

Five people were wounded in a shooting near Lincoln Park Zoo early Saturday morning, with four of those suffering gunshot wounds in critical condition, according to police.

In a press conference Saturday morning, police said officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at around 4:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive, where a 17-year-old girl was discovered with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the shooting appeared to have followed an apparent "conflict."

Subsequently, officers learned that four other individuals, all adult men, had also sustained gunshot wounds in the shooting, and had all self-transported to area hospitals.

A 23-year-old man was struck multiple times and self-transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

A 44-year-old man was struck multiple times throughout the body and self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was struck multiple times throughout the body and self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was struck multiple times throughout the body and self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old girl was struck to her buttocks and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation by Area Three detectives, and anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Chicago police.

There is currently no further information.